Miss City of Talisay 2023 on ‘trusting the process’

The decision to enter the Miss City of Talisay competition was not taken lightly for this young woman. In 2022, Jane declined the opportunity due to academic and professional commitments.

“Whenever I join any pageant, I always make sure that I’d be able to give my 100 percent time as I always consider every pageant as a responsibility more than just a title. This year, though I’m a graduating student, something that motivated me to push through this competition is the number of people who have messaged me the moment the announcement was posted, especially my family,” said Jane.

Each person has their own pace, and Jane respects their shortcomings. Mental health is her top priority. Hence, building a personal routine has helped her stay efficient and avoid last-minute stress. Working hard is not always synonymous with working smart. Jane exemplifies a woman who works smart.

“Whenever I was feeling stressed or overwhelmed, I would communicate openly to my friends and loved ones and they were always there to help me bounce back! As a pageant enthusiast, I am aware that things like Q&A, pasarela, strict diet, personality development and more are not only the things that I needed to prepare but also my mental health,” said Jane.

Competing against 21 empowered Talisaynons, she realized her goal was not just the crown but an opportunity to put spotlight on her barangay, Cansojong.

“Passing the screening alone means a lot to me already as I get to represent my barangay, Cansojong. Never in my wildest dream did I expect to win Miss City of Talisay as my goal was not just to win the crown but to gain experience and give spotlight to my barangay Cansojong as well,” said Jane.

Miss City of Talisay’s involvement in talent showcases and community work reveals a commitment beyond the glamorous facade. As the spokesperson and ambassadress of SEED4COM (Sustainable Energy and Enterprise Development for the community), she emphasizes the importance of building connections and contributing to meaningful causes.

“One of the reasons why I love joining pageant was not only to win the title, but to build connections as well. I’m currently the spokesperson and the ambassadress of SEED4COM or Sustainable Energy and Enterprise Development for the community. This is a non- profit organization focusing on clean energy solutions, capacity building and rural entrepreneurship as key enablers of rural community development,” said Jane.

The crown may signify a moment in time, but her journey extends far beyond the beauty queen title, promising a future filled with purpose and positive influence.

For those aspiring to enter the world of beauty pageants, Miss City of Talisay 2023 Jane offers a valuable piece of advice — don’t be afraid to take chances, embrace the experience, and be authentic.

“As someone who has always been afraid to go out of my comfort zone, one specific advice that I can give to an aspiring beauty queen is to not be afraid of taking chances, embrace the experience and be authentic. Joining pageants can really be tough, you might be receiving comments from people around you that would question your worth. There might be some failures that would affect your confidence. There might be some chances that you are afraid to risk but all of these are just part of your journey towards the crown,” said Jane.

Some queens win on their first try, while others win on their 10th. Jane said the key is to stay focused on yourself and your personal goals and not let anyone else faze you.

The announcement of her name as part of the Top 5 was a joyous realization that she had secured a title. The journey, she describes, was a roller coaster ride filled with surprises and self-discovery.

“While answering the final Top 5 question, my goal was to let the Talisaynons know my heart through speaking. After that, I couldn’t care less as I know that I did what I had to do; to win the hearts of many. During the announcement of the winner, I was too stunned to see myself holding Tabel’s hand. I knew I was getting closer to the crown, but I had no idea that I would actually win, so I had to ask Krystabel Tapa (Miss City of Talisay Tourism) again to make sure,” said Jane.

Jane’s winning answer to the question, “As a modern and empowered Talisaynon woman, what makes you feel inadequate and what steps did you take to overcome this?”

“The woman you can see standing in front of you is a woman who experienced a lot of struggles in life. May it be physically, mentally or in all aspects but that woman was able to recast her life and was able to live on her terms... What I did for me to become a woman beyond beauty are steps wherein I was able to use that as constructive criticisms and be able to be the woman that I am today. After all, a true Talisaynon is not just a woman who has beauty but beyond beauty.”

Jane has truly captured the hearts of many since the start. Bagging several minor and corporate awards, Jane was also named Best in Production Number, People’s Choice Award, Miss Smart, Face of Sellebratey Skin, Miss Gluta-C and Miss Academic System Global Colleges.

“As the new titleholder, I take on a tremendous responsibility, one that I do not take lightly. I promise to use this platform to advocate for the causes close to my heart, to inspire positive change and to be a role model for others who aspire to make a difference,” wrote Jane on her social media.

Jane extends her gratitude not just to her glam team, friends and family, but also to herself for believing in her womanhood. Taking chances stands out as the pivotal factor that empowers dramatic transformations in one’s life. Jane is now excited about representing Talisay City in national pageants and leading meaningful initiatives throughout her reign.