Miss Jamaica sues Miss Universe Organization

Gabrielle filed the lawsuit before the Delaware Superior Court in Delaware, USA, on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, in connection with what happened to her during the Miss Universe 2025 competition in Thailand on Nov. 19, 2025.

Gabrielle was unable to finish the competition after falling from the stage. The Jamaican beauty queen spent seven days in the ICU at Paolo Rangsit Hospital in Bangkok.

The Miss Universe Organization, however, covered her hospital, medical and rehabilitation expenses while she was in Thailand.

Gabrielle spent nearly a month in the hospital due to a “traumatic brain injury with acute subarachnoid hemorrhage, frontal lobe hemorrhagic contusion and subdural hemorrhage.”

She continues to undergo rehabilitation due to the “neurological and cognitive symptoms” she has been experiencing.

According to a report by People, among Gabrielle’s complaints is the MUO’s alleged failure to ensure the safety of its contestants during the competition. / TRC S