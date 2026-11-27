Miss Moldova Elizaveta Kuznetsova was crowned Miss International 2026, beating candidates from 71 other countries in the international beauty pageant.

The 25-year-old beauty queen became emotional over her victory, marking the first time Moldova has won the Miss International title.

“I want to start by saying thank you to all the beautiful ladies who made this pageant special for me.

“I want to continue the legacy of Katalina and make a bow to all the contestants,” she said.

Kuznetsova was crowned by outgoing Miss International 2025 Katalina Duque Abreu of Colombia.

The Philippine representative, Katrina Johnson, advanced to the Top 20 but failed to make it to the next round.

Other winners were Miss United Kingdom Brittany Feeny, first runner-up; Laura Glozarova of the Czech Republic, second runner-up; Victoria Kosasie of Indonesia, third runner-up; and Khánh Như Lê of Vietnam, fourth runner-up.

The Miss International 2026 pageant was held at Tokyo Dome City Hall, hours after the Miss Universe 2026 coronation night in Puerto Rico on Nov. 25. / TRC S