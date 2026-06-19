‘Miss Q&A’ returns to ‘It’s Showtime’ as ‘TNT’ takes a break

FOR the first time, Vice Ganda performed his new single “Talak” on “It’s Showtime” on June 15, 2026, coinciding with the return of the show’s popular segment, “Miss Q&A.”

“Talak” was originally written by Vice for the grand finals of ‘Miss Q&A’ Season 3 in 2022. However, he was unable to perform it at the time after contracting COVID-19.

“That song, ‘Talak,’ was written for the grand finals of the last season, the pandemic edition of ‘Miss Q&A.’ But when the grand finals came, I had COVID, so I wasn’t able to perform it. Thankfully, there’s a new season now, and we finally got to use it,” Vice said.

The ‘Ms. Q&A Reyna Talak-Era’ 2026 competition has taken over the timeslot previously occupied by “Tawag ng Tanghalan” (TNT), which concluded its grand finals last Saturday.

The long-running singing competition is currently on hiatus after some viewers noted that it no longer generated the same level of excitement as in its earlier seasons.

Vice acknowledged that he regularly reads public feedback and expressed gratitude for the audience’s continued support.

He added that constructive criticism from the madlang people remains important to the show. / TRC S