Miss Universe 2025 allegedly walks out of interview

REPORTS claimed that Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch walked out of a TV interview in Mexico on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.

Rumors said Bosch became upset over questions from the hosts regarding the case filed against her by Miss Universe Thailand national director Nawat Itsaragrisil, as well as the controversies surrounding her Miss Universe 2025 win.

In her anger, Bosch was said to have returned the outfits she was supposed to wear for her other TV guestings and chose to take an Uber instead of using the vehicle that had been arranged for her.

Her appearances on other shows were reportedly canceled, and she was quoted as saying there was nothing to celebrate about her victory.

Before coronation night, Fatima had also reportedly walked out after being confronted by Nawat over her failure to attend promotional activities for the 74th Miss Universe 2025. / TRC