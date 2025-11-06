Miss Universe 2025 candidates walk out

SEVERAL Miss Universe 2025 candidates reportedly walked out during the sashing ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

The walkout occurred after Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, was allegedly scolded and insulted by Nawat Itsaragrisil, head of the host country’s organizing committee. Bosch had reportedly declined to join a photoshoot with one of the sponsors, saying she would only participate in pre-pageant activities with Telemundo.

Following the incident, Miss Mexico left the venue, and candidates from Latin America, Asia and Africa followed in protest.

Reigning Miss Universe Victoria Theilvig also walked out, expressing disapproval over how the situation was handled.

“We have respect for everyone, but this is not how things should be handled. To trash another girl is beyond disrespectful,” Theilvig said tearfully during an interview.

Videos circulating online showed Itsaragrisil calling security to stop the candidates from leaving the venue.

After mediation between Miss Universe Thailand and the Miss Universe Organization (MOU), the issue was resolved and the sashing ceremony continued without Itsaragrisil’s participation.

In a statement, the MOU assured that they remain committed to working with the host country, Miss Grand International Organization and local partners “to uphold the highest standards of respect, safety and integrity.”

“All scheduled events and activities will continue as planned,” the statement read, emphasizing the organization’s dedication to diversity, empowerment and inclusion. / HBL