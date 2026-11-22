A viral video of Miss Universe France Garance Authié in a wheelchair while heading to her closed-door interview at the Miss Universe pageant has been circulating on social media.

In the video, members of the media can also be heard being told to turn off their cameras as the beauty queen enters the elevator.

“What’s going on with Miss Universe again? Goodness, it seems like there’s no end to the issues. Miss France is in a wheelchair while heading to her closed-door interview,” one netizen commented.

According to reports, Authié sustained a knee injury during the pageant rehearsals on November 18. An MRI scan reportedly revealed a ligament injury in her knee.

Despite the injury, the beauty queen said she would do her best to participate in the Miss Universe 2026 Coronation Night on Tuesday, Nov. 24, in Puerto Rico (Wednesday morning, Nov. 25, in the Philippines). / TRC S