Miss Universe Philippines announces coronation date, venue

THE Miss Universe Philippines organization has announced that its coronation night will be held on May 1, 2026 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Details regarding ticket prices and availability have yet to be released.

A total of 51 candidates will compete for the crown this year. The winner will be crowned by reigning Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Ahtisa Manalo.

The new titleholder will represent the Philippines at the Miss Universe 2026 pageant, scheduled in November at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. / TRC S