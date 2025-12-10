Cebu

Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel stuns in 'coastal cowgirl' look

Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel stuns in 'coastal cowgirl' look
R'Bonney Nola Gabriel/Instagram
Published on

MISS Universe 2022 R'Bonney Nola Gabriel looks incredibly gorgeous in several snaps she posted on Instagram, marking her return home to Texas.

The Filipina-American sported a bold and striking beach look that mixes beachwear with Western flair.

Gabriel embodied a coastal cowgirl aesthetic, featuring a yellow cowboy hat paired with a flowing one-shoulder, orange and earth-toned sarong-style dress.

"Home sweet home," Gabriel captioned her post.

Gabriel recently went to Thailand to co-host the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, which was marred by controversy.

The Pinay beauty queen also recently reached one million followers on Instagram.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph