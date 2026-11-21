REIGNING Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 Nguyen Quynh Anh was stripped of her crown and title on Nov. 18.

The decision came after the beauty queen allegedly violated the rules set by Five6 Entertainment JSC, the company behind Miss Universe Vietnam.

According to online news site Tuoi Tre, Nguyen had been warned not to perform at any shows for six months following her victory. However, she reportedly attended a community event without obtaining permission from Five6 Entertainment.

“Several days ago, Nguyen Quynh Anh informed the organizers and Five6 of her mental health condition, saying she needed time to rest and receive treatment and was not yet able to sign the management contract as initially agreed.

“However, she continued accepting performance engagements and attending events without reaching an agreement with Five6. In addition, the organizers noted that Nguyen Quynh Anh had appeared at an event organized by another management company, where an exclusive contract was announced, without first consulting the Miss Universe Vietnam organizers and Five6,” according to a report published by Pep.ph. / TRC S