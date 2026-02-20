Missing 12-year-old girl found dead in Toledo City

A COMMUNITY is in mourning after a 12-year-old girl who went missing earlier this month was found dead in a forested area of Toledo City, Cebu. On Thursday, February 19, 2026, police discovered the body of Grade 6 pupil Crystal Joy Lagaras Abarquez, bringing a tragic end to an eight-day search.

Shocking discovery

Abarquez had been missing from her home in Barangay Poblacion since Wednesday, February 11. The search ended terribly when resident Ronico Labador reported that his dog had brought home an object emitting a foul odor, which he later confirmed was a severed human foot.

Cabitoonan Barangay Captain Gerardo Lazarte immediately alerted the police.

Responding officers searched the boundary of Barangay Ibo and Barangay Cabitoonan. There, they found the young girl's body tied to a tree with a shoelace around her neck.

Her head was detached, and her body was in an advanced state of decomposition. Her heartbroken mother, Christine Abarquez, identified her daughter by the jogging pants and necklace she was wearing.

Family member arrested

To piece together her final moments, investigators looked at closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage. The video showed Crystal riding on a motorcycle driven by her 27-year-old cousin, Rowell Lagaras Villapina Jr.

Authorities arrested Villapina, a mechanic, at his home in Barangay Bato. He denied involvement in her death and claimed he had even helped search for the missing girl.

Police revealed the suspect has a history of illegal drug use and previous incidents involving young girls. His grandfather, Nicolas Lagaras, told investigators that Villapina had been on maintenance medication for a mental condition since he was 15 and had shown changes in behavior.

The victim's remains were sent for an autopsy and DNA testing to determine the exact cause of death.

Leaders demand justice

Local leaders are stepping in to help the grieving family and demand answers. Toledo City Mayor Marjorie “Joie” Perales described the incident as deeply disturbing.

She vowed that the case would not be ignored and announced the City would shoulder the victim’s funeral and burial expenses. Perales also said they would review the city's peace and order measures, noting that about 100 police officers are assigned to secure Toledo City's population of roughly 230,000.

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, for her part, said she would order a thorough investigation and meet with police officials to ensure accountability. She expressed sympathy for the family and linked the killing to the province’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

Baricuatro noted that the Provincial Council for the Protection of Children had met on February 19, just hours before news of the child’s death reached her.

“It’s really sad when you lose a child. I don’t know how you can even comfort them knowing that losing a child is the worst thing that could ever happen,” she said.

A mother's promise

For Christine, the pain of losing a child without a proper goodbye is unimaginable. She shared that it was her daughter's habit to always ask permission whenever she would go out.

However, on February 11, Crystal allegedly failed to ask permission, which is why her mother didn't know where she went. Now, the family will not stop seeking justice.

"Tinud-on gyud na namo. Ilaban namo si inday. Ilaban gyud namo kay di na mabalik si inday (We will really pursue the case. We will fight for my daughter. We will really fight for her because she won't be coming back)," Christine said.

As the police continue their investigation and wait for medical test results, Toledo City is left reeling from the tragedy. The community now stands behind Crystal Joy's family as they fight for justice, hoping this heartbreak will lead to stronger protections and safer streets for all children. / JDG, CDF, JJL