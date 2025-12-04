Missing docs, P78K baggage fees cloud Capitol’s 2024 trips

THE Commission on Audit (COA) flagged irregularities amounting to P6.8 million in foreign travel expenses incurred by the Cebu Provincial Government in 2024.

Among the expenses questioned was the reimbursement of over P78,000 for excess baggage fees paid to a non-participant of the official foreign delegation.

The trips were undertaken by provincial officials, executives and employees to Russia, Mongolia, Japan and China between May and October 2024.

The purpose was to strengthen sisterhood ties and participate in international tourism and economic fora.

COA reported that essential documents needed to validate the expenditures were missing, including:

Travel itineraries

Certificates of travel completion

Proof of attendance

Quotations from three travel agencies

Boarding passes

Detailed registration fees

Auditors stated these missing items make it impossible to determine the legitimacy of expenses, including daily subsistence allowances for food and lodging.

The COA also cited violations of the Republic Act 9184, or the Government Procurement Reform Act, when the Capitol bypassed the standard system by directly paying travel agencies for full travel packages.

Auditors argued this process avoids proper accountability checks, as the law generally limits direct procurement to only airline tickets.

Two other irregularities stood out in the audit report:

The Province reimbursed over P78,000 for excess baggage fees paid to an individual who was not part of the official delegation.

The inclusion of a job order ( JO) personnel in the official travel lacked clear justification.

COA has since recommended the Capitol submit all missing documents and provide adequate explanations for the direct payments, the unauthorized baggage fee reimbursement and the inclusion of the JO personnel.

The Provincial Government announced it has already submitted the required documents and explanations to the COA for review. (ANV)