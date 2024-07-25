Missing fisherman found dead in San Remigio, Cebu

ONE of the two fishermen who went missing after being battered by strong waves while fishing in the waters off Sitio Aningan, Barangay Luyang, San Remigio, Cebu, around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, was found dead.

Petty Officer 2 Ranil Regie Capito, the Philippine Coast Guard’s sub-station commander in San Remigio, told SunStar Cebu that they received a call around 6 a.m. of the following day, July 25, from a concerned citizen that the body of missing fisherman Joel Montejo Lucero, 43, was discovered floating in the waters off Barangay Victoria, San Remigio.

The incident was reported to the San Remigio Police Station by the victim’s companion, Luciano Gilbuena.

Gilbuena claimed that he and Lucero were fishing with fish nets when strong waves pummeled them. (DVG, TPT)