Missing fisherman from Madridejos, Cebu found dead

THE body of a fisherman who was declared missing was found floating in the waters off Bantayan town on Bantayan Island at around 7 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2024.

The 20-year-old victim, Anmer Dereal, of Madridejos town, was positively identified by his mother Analyn.

The fisherman who found him dragged his body towards the shore using a pumpboat.

Dereal was declared missing when he failed to return after he went fishing in the seawaters off Madridejos town last Friday evening, March 1, 2024.

A certain Judy Jagdon posted in her social media page asking residents of the nearby municipalities to get in touch with the victim’s family or the police if they saw him.

The police coordinated with the Philippine Coast Guard in order to locate Dereal after his mother went to their station past midnight on Saturday, March 2, to report the incident. (DVG, TPT)