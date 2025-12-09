Missing person found alive as Cebu City continues search for 5 'Tino' victims

A Cebu City resident previously reported missing after Typhoon Tino has been found alive, while authorities continue the search for five other residents who remain unaccounted for following severe flooding and landslides in several barangays.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, chair of the Committee on Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (CDRRMO), said in an interview on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, confirmed that Karen Baloney, 30, of Barangay Bacayan, was the individual found alive.

Tumulak said Baloney was unaware that she had been reported missing; her relatives had filed a police blotter after failing to locate her.

"It is very important to have complete files of the next of kin. If we find someone, they can be immediately identified through DNA,” Tumulak said, stressing the importance of proper documentation for identification.

After filing the blotter, Baloney’s family was not immediately informed of her recovery.

She only learned of her missing status during preparations for DNA profiling for families of missing individuals. Authorities discovered the oversight while implementing Cebu City’s intensified effort to track and identify missing persons.

Baloney had evacuated during the typhoon but returned to her home a week later, explaining why she was mistakenly listed as missing.

Despite the discovery of Baloney, the city’s search and retrieval operations continue. Tumulak emphasized that the CDRRMO will not halt efforts unless requested by the families.

The five residents still missing include:

• Two from Bacayan

• One from Binaliw

• One from Paril

• One from Lusaran

Most of these barangays were severely affected by Typhoon Tino, which struck Cebu City on November 4, causing flash floods, landslides, and widespread damage.

Search teams have been deployed daily, following river flows, debris paths, and eyewitness reports of possible sightings.

Teams have been clearing debris, retrieving objects from flood-hit areas, and using K9 units to locate potential victims.

Authorities also noted that foul odors previously affecting search areas have dissipated after the removal of deceased animals and other debris.

“We continue our support and have coordinated with Compostela and Liloan. Their search operations are ongoing as well,” Tumulak said.

He noted that river systems and interconnected mountain routes may have carried flood victims into neighboring municipalities.

The City has intensified efforts to identify recovered bodies through DNA sampling and profiling.

DILG Cebu City Director Jonah Pino led the profiling initiative, with support from the Philippine National Police, City Health Department, and CCDRRMO.

DNA samples have already been collected from the families of the five missing individuals, enabling authorities to quickly identify any recovered bodies.

"Who knows if they were carried away by currents, had mental health issues, or were victims of flooding,” Tumulak said, recalling previous cases where victims were only identified through clothing or personal belongings.

A body recovered along the Cotcot River on November 27 is currently awaiting formal identification through DNA testing.

The ongoing operations are being carried out with the families’ support, as they anxiously await news about their missing loved ones.

Tumulak acknowledged the emotional toll on families but emphasized that search and retrieval will continue out of respect for their plea for closure.

"We know the agony and pain families are going through. If we stop the search, it is unfair to them,” he said.

Search teams continue to widen coverage, traversing river networks, mountain trails, and debris-strewn areas, coordinating closely with barangays, volunteers, and neighboring towns.

Typhoon Tino left a trail of destruction in Cebu City, with flash floods and landslides disrupting communities across Bacayan, Binaliw, Paril, and Lusaran.

The disaster prompted large-scale evacuations and emergency response efforts, with many residents losing homes, livelihoods, and essential belongings.

The CDRRMO’s tireless efforts include clearing debris from rivers and roads, deploying rescue teams and K9 units, coordinating with Compostela and Liloan disaster offices, and onducting DNA profiling for timely identification of recovered bodies.

Tumulak said the City remains committed to completing the search for all missing residents, noting that operations will persist as long as there is hope of finding them.

As of December 9, five residents remain missing.

Authorities urge the public to report any possible sightings or relevant information to barangay offices or the CDRRMO.

The recovery of Baloney offers a glimmer of hope for families still waiting for news, while city officials continue their mission to bring closure to those affected by Typhoon Tino.

"Our hearts go out to all affected families. We will not rest until every missing resident is accounted for,” Tumulak said. (CAV)