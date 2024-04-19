Missing person’s remains discovered in Boljoon barangay

THE remains of a man who was reported missing last year were discovered around 9 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024, beside a river in Sitio Dalayday, mountain barangay of Lunop, Boljoon, southern Cebu.

Felicisima Nibla positively identified the remains as her 29-year-old son Nexel, through the shirt and jeans that he wore before he vanished.

Barangay councilor Jovert Estella was the one who alerted the police about the discovery.

According to Police Captain Michael Sevilla of Boljoon Police Station, Nexel was reported missing on March 2, 2023, after he went to the forested areas and did not return.

Despite several attempts to look for him, they were unable to locate him.

The victim allegedly suffered from a nervous breakdown and was scared of the people. (DVG, TPT)