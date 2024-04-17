Missing PWD found dead in Toledo City

THREE days after being reported missing, a person with disability was discovered dead floating in a river in Sitio Pandongbato, Barangay Media Once, Toledo City, Cebu, on Tuesday afternoon, April 16, 2024.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Joy Anna Marie Madrid, single, from Sitio Bawud of the said barangay.

Initial investigation conducted by Toledo police under the supervision of station commander Lieutenant Colonel Manolo Salvatierra revealed that the victim vanished on Thursday afternoon, April 11, which prompted her relatives to report the incident to the police station.

The victim was only discovered about 2:30 p.m. on April 16 by the three children who went to the area to look for bird's nest.

The youths then alerted the barangay officials, who then informed the police.

The police are still conducting an investigation to find out if there was foul play involved in the incident. (DVG, TPT)