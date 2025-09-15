Missing sacristan found dead after 3 days

A TEEN sacristan who had been missing for three days was found dead Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, after drowning at Bugasok Falls in the mountain barangay of Conalum, Argao.

The Argao Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) identified the victim as Russell Morsillos, 16, a Grade 11 student at Argao National High School and a resident of Barangay Tulic.

Kent Rizon, head of the Argao MDRRMO, said Morsillos’ body was found around 11 a.m. Monday, caught on a tree branch near Barangay Usmad.

The victim’s mother said she learned from the parent of her son’s classmate around 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, that he was missing. Morsillos had told her he was going to church but did not mention he planned to go with fellow sacristans to the waterfalls.

She said her son did not know how to swim and that it was his first visit to the site.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday. After his friends finished swimming, Morsillos suddenly jumped into the water. He did not resurface, prompting one friend to dive in to search for him.

When they could not find him, his companions sought help from barangay officials. The Argao MDRRMO, residents and barangay officials searched for three days before recovering his body.

The remains were brought to a funeral home. / JDG