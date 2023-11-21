Missing senior citizen found dead in Barili town

A 72-YEAR-OLD man who had gone missing was found dead along the seashore of Sitio Estaca, Barangay Minolos, Barili town, southwest Cebu on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Alfredo Tubat's body was found lying on his stomach by his relatives, rural health physician Michelle Dagoy and Barili policemen.

Tubat left their home in Barangay Cabiangon, Pinamungajan town on Saturday, November 18, and did not return since then.

In a radio interview on Tuesday, November 21, the victim's daughter, Rebekah Tubat Arzadon, stated that before their father disappeared, they saw him in a river some 40 meters from their home in Pinamungajan.

"Murag nag-standby ni siya sa sapa unya kay kusog man kaayo ang ulan nagbaha man sad ang sapa akong duda padung barog unya ningtukod siya unya nadala siya sa anod sa baha," said Arzadon.

(It appears that he was lingering in the river. I suspected he was about to get up when the torrent caused by the intense downpour dragged him).

Arzadon admitted that the victim had health and mental problems.

Barili town Mayor John-John Garcia IV provided financial support to the victim's family after the tragedy.

"I didn't hesitate to offer financial assistance to facilitate the transportation of the body back to their hometown. My heartfelt condolences go out to them. I understand that financial support alone cannot ease the pain of the grieving family. Having lost a father myself, I empathize with their feelings," Garcia said on Tuesday.