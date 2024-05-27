Mittimus captures HOJ-Mandaue Courtship crown

PETER Tejeno shined brightly anew as he led Team Mittimus to a 56-55 win over Team RTC-OCC to win the HOJ-Mandaue Courtship title on May 17, 2024 at the Sportslab gym,

Tejeno had 15 points, eight assists, and five blocks to lead Mittimus, now coached by ex-pro Eloy Poligrates, to the title. Rey Gallardo also chipped in a career-high of 14 points and five assists while man-mountain Lloyd Jamisola chipped in nine points and six rebounds.

Tejeno, who was named the finals MVP, sank the first free throw with 21 seconds left in the final canto to carve out a 56-55 nail-biting victory after a see-saw battle against the powerhouse Team RTC-OCC from start to end.

Team RTC-OCC was led by the Most Improved Player of the league Jomarie Gesulga, who posted 14 points, six assists and four blocks.

RTC-OCC had a final chance to win the game but a costly turnover during an outlet pass ended its bid.

Meanwhile, in the battle for third place, Team Amicus Curiae bowed to Team Supreme Lex in another hardly-fought game after Judge Ferdie Riveral sent the game into overtime. Jose Novicio, the team captain of Supreme Lex, showed composure down the stretch to lead his team and capture the third-place finish.

For the individual awards, Judge Ferdie Riveral and Jerry Villarosa of Team Amicus Curiae were named the Sportsman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively. Rincely Doria of Team Supreme Lex was chosen as Rookie of the Year, while Raymund Sia of Team Amicus Curiae bested other players for the coveted Best Player of the conference.

The Courtship Cup, aimed to promote friendship and camaraderie among court employees, is supported by Executive Judge Allan Francisco Garciano and all judges of Mandaue City.

This year’s commissioner is Sheriff Felix Malana of RTC Branch 87. / Atty. Christian G. Charcos / Contributor