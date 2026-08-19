Mixed media shared space: 'Haom' opens at Rizal Memorial Library and Musem

Light, lens and canvas enter a quiet conversation at the Rizal Memorial Library and Museum, where “Haom” — a painted-photography exhibition — unfolds like a visual poem on Cebuano creativity. More than a display of works, it is an invitation: to linger, to notice, to find joy in the spaces where art forms meet.

Seven photographers — Shiloh Skye Famador, James Canovas Morrell, Gerard Pareja, Bienvenido Salgado, Joel Ribagorda, Juan Carlo De Vela and Jimmy Wu — lend their eyes to the project. Their images, ranging from street scenes to candid portraits, become living backdrops for the whimsical brushstrokes of visual artist Pierre “Pikoy” Famador II.