Mixed media shared space: 'Haom' opens at Rizal Memorial Library and Musem

Light, lens and canvas enter a quiet conversation at the Rizal Memorial Library and Museum, where “Haom” — a painted-photography exhibition — unfolds like a visual poem on Cebuano creativity. More than a display of works, it is an invitation: to linger, to notice, to find joy in the spaces where art forms meet.
Seven photographers — Shiloh Skye Famador, James Canovas Morrell, Gerard Pareja, Bienvenido Salgado, Joel Ribagorda, Juan Carlo De Vela and Jimmy Wu — lend their eyes to the project. Their images, ranging from street scenes to candid portraits, become living backdrops for the whimsical brushstrokes of visual artist Pierre “Pikoy” Famador II.
A playful intervention
Pikoy’s signature square-headed characters — gap-toothed, grinning, rendered in soft pastels — appear as gentle intruders in the captured moments of real life.
The title, drawn from Visayan, speaks of fitting together, of gathering, of sharing space. It is an apt metaphor for the exhibition itself: a bridging of disciplines, a weaving of stillness and motion, of photograph and paint, into a single, breathing narrative.
The dialogue extends beyond the visual. During the exhibit’s run, Bisaya poets from Bathalad Sugbo — John Danté, Butch Bandillo and CD Borden among them — offered live poetry readings, layering spoken word over painted image, deepening the resonance between literary and visual arts.
On collaboration and creative risk
For Pikoy, the process was both challenging and discovery. “I’ve joined other collabs before, but this one, the photos, it was nice because I let them choose whichever pictures they wanted,” he said. “The head-scratcher on my part was having to sync my ideas with their photos, but overall it was nice. I also got inspiration from their pictures.”
The result is a body of work that feels both cohesive and surprising — a testament to the possibilities that open when artists trust each other’s vision. “It was fun,” Pikoy added. “I think this won’t be the only one. There will probably be more upcoming collabs with photographers.”
An open door to mixed media
“Haom” does more than showcase technique; it offers a point of entry. For students, art enthusiasts, or the curious passerby, it demonstrates that mixed media is not a distant, intimidating concept — it is accessible, playful and deeply local.
“I hope they drop by here,” Pikoy said, “because they’ll really see that it’s possible to combine them: photography, painting, so mixed media. So, they’ll see a lot of different things — it’s not just pictures or paintings, it’s a mix.”
Admission is free. The exhibition runs during regular museum hours at the Rizal Memorial Library and Museum Building along Osmeña Boulevard until Sept. 10, 2026.