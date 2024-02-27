Mixed reactions on Duterte’s statement on Charter change

No term extensions

Mandaue City Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz said on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, that the call for Cha-Cha has not been new to any administration that has passed.

Soon-Ruiz said discussions regarding Cha-Cha in the Philippine government have been going on since she first entered politics and ran as representative of the Sixth District of Cebu in 1992 during the administration of former President Fidel Ramos.

Although she did not specify which provisions, Soon-Ruiz believes that it is necessary to amend the Constitution's economic provisions as soon as possible instead of leaving it to the next administration.

But Soon-Ruiz understands that some legislators and the public fear that the Cha-Cha campaign will be used to extend political terms.

She said she does not support changing the Constitution to extend the presidential term.

"That fear that we have that it (Cha-Cha) might get politically tainted by extending the presidential term, these are our thoughts, but we can't ignore them. In his (Former President Rodrigo Duterte) point that not this term, when will it be? When another president comes, it will come out. But let us make it clear it must be only economic and no term extensions," said Soon-Ruiz.

Transparent and well-decided

In a separate interview on Tuesday, Mandaue Mayor Jonas Cortes did not directly agree or disagree with Duterte's statement, but he emphasized the importance of publicizing any amendments made to the Constitution since they directly impact the public's welfare.

Cortes also stressed that the Cha-Cha campaign should not be rushed but should instead be thoroughly discussed between the House of Representatives and the Senate.

He believes that any changes to the Constitution, whether made through a constitutional assembly or a constitutional convention, must be carefully considered.

But he acknowledges that certain provisions of the Constitution, especially the economic ones, require amendments as the last changes were made during former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s administration in the 1980's.

He said any modifications should be carefully considered and thoughtfully decided.

"Dili nato dali daliun nuh (Cha-Cha) kay maong task nga pag usab dili tiaw. It will affect lives of the Filipino people ang mga kinabuhi nato. Mao nay angay idiscuss," said Cortes.

(We can't rush it because if we do this task again, it will affect the lives of the Filipino people. That's what should be discussed.)

SunStar Cebu tried to contact Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard "Ahong" Chan, but he has yet to comment on the matter.

Duterte mentioned on Sunday that the proposal for Charter change was first introduced during the time of former President Marcos Sr. and has been revived during the administration of his son, Marcos Jr.

According to Duterte, Marcos Jr. should only serve one term of six years as stipulated in the 1987 Constitution. If the Marcoses aim to extend their term to two or three, it should be done through a constitutional process that allows the people to decide.

Duterte also pointed out that the economic provisions are frequently used as a reason for Cha-cha, especially when the incumbent wants to extend their term.

He warned that this move could bring Filipinos back to the era of Marcos Sr., who sought money to ensure his term extension.

Duterte added that any reasons used to change the Constitution would ultimately lead to the same outcome as what happened in the past.

On January 28, during a prayer rally in Davao City, Duterte cautioned Marcos Jr. against pushing for Cha-cha, reminding him that there was nothing wrong with the 1987 Constitution.

Duterte also warned that Marcos Jr. might face the same fate as his father, who was ousted from power during the People Power Revolution of 1986 if he insists on Cha-cha.

Marcos Jr. has not yet made any comments regarding Duterte's statement.

In January 2024, the campaign for Cha-Cha was reignited when the presidential sister and Senator Imee Marcos accused House Speaker Martin Romualdez, her cousin, of offering a reward of P20 million for each legislative district in exchange for signatures in support of the People's Initiative (PI).

The PI proposes to amend the 1987 Constitution, allowing all members of Congress to vote jointly on proposed constitutional amendments in a constituent assembly, rather than separately.

In a manifesto opposing the PI released by the Senate last month, it said this would give more power to the 316 members of the House of Representatives and make it easier to revise the Constitution, while reducing the influence of the 24 senators. (HIC)