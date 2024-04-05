Mixed reactions on video of students rehearsing under the heat of the sun

Some netizens said the students must do their tasks or practice in the early hours before the temperature rises.

One netizen commented that the weather can cause cough or flu, or worse, heat stroke, stressing that the students should prioritize their safety.

While some people blamed the students for rehearsing under the heat of the sun, one commenter said the blame should not be thrown at the students as they were just complying for a school requirement.

"If these students will not take a risk on that day, when do you think the right time will they do it? I think the reason why they did that even though it was risky is because they were chasing a deadline," one comment stated.

Several local government units in Cebu have suspended the in-person classes in their localities due to the worsening El Niño.

But Cebu City Parks and Playground Commission head Editha Peros, in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Friday, said there have been no reports of anyone fainting due to the heat.

Peros said Plaza Independencia is an open space, thus, it would be a challenge for them to control the students doing their school activities in the area, noting that they often choose their own preferred times for practice sessions.

"Maglisud man mi anag control ana nila. Naa man silay lain-laing oras nga mag-abot. Unya tan-aw pud nila dili na nila kaya ang kainit magpadaplin o magpalandong ra na sila. Ngita na sila’g portion sa plaza nga magpabugnaw. Di sad mi makabuot nila kay ila manang kuan, unya open maning plaza para sa tanan," Peros said.

SunStar Cebu also sought the statement of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT-Teachers) for this matter, but it refused to give a comment. (Jhanneca Mondelo and Ma. Anna Primero, BiPSU interns)