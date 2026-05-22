MJ United, San Roque claim glory

MJ UNITED FC-A and San Roque FC emerged as the top teams in the men’s and women’s divisions, respectively, of the Cebu Seven-A-Side Rhyker’s Cup football tournament held from May 15 to 17, 2026, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Cebu City.

MJ United FC-A ruled the Men’s Open category after defeating Conquistadors FC-A in the finals, while San Roque Football Club (SRFC) settled for second runner-up honors.

Roberto Luis Aguilar of MJ United FC-A was named the Most Valuable Player, while team mentor Aljohn Armamento earned the Superb Coach award. Arnel Armamento bagged the Ultimate Defender plum and Mark Dalumpines was hailed as the Supreme Goal Keeper.

In the Women’s Open division, San Roque FC topped Cebu Elite in the championship match, with Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu finishing third.

Yoojin Kim took home the MVP award, Denise Lood was named Ultimate Defender, Sandy Miyagi earned Supreme Goal Keeper honors, and Monica Cubon was recognized as Superb Coach.

Springdale Titan-B dominated the Boys 18 category by beating Springdale Titan-A in an all-Springdale final. SRFC claimed third place.

BAST captured the Boys 16 crown over Springdale Titans, while Abellana FC finished third.

In the Girls 18 division, Silay Lokal FC prevailed over Cebu United FC-B in the finals, while Cebu United FC-A placed third.

Don Bosco Liloan ruled the Girls 16 division after beating Cebu United FC-B in the final, with Razkals FC taking third place.

San Roque FC also ruled the Mixed Open category, defeating Organic Herb FC in the championship match. SRFC placed third.

In the youth divisions, Cebu United FC-A topped the P15 class over Giuseppe FC-A, while HP95 FC captured the P13 title against Cebu United FC.

Crocs FC Davao won the P11 division after beating Makati FC-A, while Sugbu Calidad-Gold emerged victorious in the P9 class against Makati FC Cebu. Legacy FC ruled the P7 division by defeating Sugbu Calidad FC in the finals.

Meanwhile, La Horse FC dominated the Soccer Moms division, beating Royal United FC for the championship, with BK FC winding up third. / VIA RICO B. RAMIREZ