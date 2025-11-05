MMA returns to Cebu this Friday

MIXED Martial Arts (MMA) is back in Cebu as South Korean MMA promotional outfit Konvoy stages Konvoy 01-Fight PH “Fighters Assemble” on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at the Arctic Room of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

The event will showcase a lineup of amateur and semi-professional MMA fights featuring fighters from Cebu, other parts of the Philippines, and Korea.

Headlining the card is a semi-pro bout between Cebuano standout Rhyle Lugo and South Korean fighter Jo Jae Hoon.

Lugo is a staple in the Cebu MMA scene and has fought twice in the URCC. He stopped Alexander Aballe in the first round in 2022 and demolished Richard Lachica in the fourth round the following year. Lugo has a record of 7-1.

Little is known about Hoon, but he also holds a 7-1 MMA record.

Other matches include Norman Yrastorza (2-3) versus boxer Kenneth Cyril Toledo, Kim Bisbal (1-2) against South Korea’s Moon Jin-hong, Lourence Pendijito (5-4) versus Lucky Gem (1-0), and Josh Amatong facing off with John Ronald Cantiga.

Also on the card are Albert Yang vs. Shin Jin-taek, Andre Alcala vs. Arkhe Tongco, Jehiel Niño Frasco vs. Kenith Sumalinog, and Bryll Aying against Anthon Rey Divinagracia in the curtain-raiser.

Konvoy describes itself as a “cultural movement that redefines how people experience combat sports.”

Founded by South Koreans Doo Won and Ji Hoon, the company focuses on providing a platform for amatuer and semi-pro MMA fighters to showcase their talent. Konvoy operates in both South Korea and the Philippines.

This will be Konvoy’s first event in the Philippines.

Konvoy picked Cebu for its Philippine debut because of the province’s strong martial arts roots and thriving local martial arts community.

Promoters Won and Hoon are aiming not just for a one-time event but for a series of MMA shows here in Cebu and across the Philippines.

Their long-term vision is to build a sustainable amateur MMA circuit that connects fighters, fans, and brands across Asian countries, with Cebu serving as the starting point of Konvoy’s journey. / EKA