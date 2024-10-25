MMFF 2024: Star power, drama and thrills

For five decades, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has delivered larger-than-life Filipino cinematic experiences, showcasing stories about family, relationships, comedy, drama and social issues that reflect the rich diversity of Filipino life. Now, the MMFF has completed its lineup for the 2024 edition, announcing the final batch of five titles on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.

MMFF selection committee head Jesse Ejercito shared that it was a tough process narrowing down 70 films for this year’s lineup. While the MMFF typically features only eight entries, the 2024 edition, like the previous year, will screen a total of 10 films. Ejercito also mentioned that some of the films that didn’t make the cut will be included in the Summer Film Festival that MMFF is planning for next year.