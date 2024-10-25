MMFF 2024: Star power, drama and thrills

For five decades, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has delivered larger-than-life Filipino cinematic experiences, showcasing stories about family, relationships, comedy, drama and social issues that reflect the rich diversity of Filipino life. Now, the MMFF has completed its lineup for the 2024 edition, announcing the final batch of five titles on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.
MMFF selection committee head Jesse Ejercito shared that it was a tough process narrowing down 70 films for this year’s lineup. While the MMFF typically features only eight entries, the 2024 edition, like the previous year, will screen a total of 10 films. Ejercito also mentioned that some of the films that didn’t make the cut will be included in the Summer Film Festival that MMFF is planning for next year.
“My Future You” marks the first big-screen project for loveteam Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin. In an ABS-CBN interview on Sept. 22, the two shared their mix of excitement and nerves, but emphasized that the movie was made with love for their fans. Directed by Crisanto Aquino, the film explores mature themes of self-love, relationships and family.
“Hold Me Close” brings Julia Barretto and Carlo Aquino together once again in a Jason Paul Laxamana film. According to Philstar Life, the story follows a wanderer who meets a girl with a unique ability — she can sense, through touch, whether someone will bring happiness or harm into her life.
“Uninvited” is a thriller boasting a powerhouse cast of Vilma Santos, Nadine Lustre and Aga Muhlach. Directed by Dan Villegas, known for his work on “Hintayan ng Langit” and “Exes Baggage,” the film has created significant buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting this star-studded entry.
“Topakk,” an action-packed film by Richard Somes, stars Arjo Atayde and Julia Montes. Known for its high-octane scenes, the movie promises an adrenaline rush for fans who enjoy fast-paced, gun-slinging action, as hinted by the film’s Facebook page.
“Espantaho,” featuring Judy Ann Santos and Lorna Tolentino, is written by Chris Martinez and directed by Chito Roño. The film delves into dark family secrets and supernatural elements, continuing Roño’s legacy of atmospheric horror that delivers both chills and depth according to its Facebook page.
“And The Breadwinner Is...” marks Vice Ganda’s return to the big screen after the 2022 MMFF hit “Partners in Crime.” Directed by Jun Robles Lana, the movie follows a returning overseas Filipino worker, played by Vice, whose plans to renovate her home are shattered. The film also stars Eugene Domingo, Jhong Hilario, Anthony Jennings, Kokoy de Santos, Maris Racal and Gladys Reyes.
“Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital” breaks new ground in Philippine cinema with its found footage style. The film, directed by Kerwin Go, centers on a live-stream event inside a haunted hospital and stars Enrique Gil, Jane De Leon and Alexa Miro. According to ABS-CBN’s report from July 19, this innovative take on the horror genre is a first for the local film industry.
“Isang Himala” is a modern reimagining of the classic 1982 film “Himala.” Directed by Pepe Diokno and starring Aicelle Santos and Bituin Escalante, the film dives into the themes of faith and truth, offering a fresh take on a beloved narrative.
“The Kingdom” is a family-friendly adventure directed by Michael Tuviera, starring Vic Sotto and Piolo Pascual. Piolo shared that the film will be a visual treat, with stunning production values perfect for the holiday season.
Lastly, “Green Bones” directed by Zig Dulay stars Ruru Madrid and Dennis Trillo, who play a prison guard and an inmate accused of murdering his sister and niece. According to GMA’s October 22 report, the film presents a gripping exploration of justice and redemption.