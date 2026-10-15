MMFF announces final four entries for 2026

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Selection Committee have announced the final four official entries for the 52nd Metro Manila Film Festival.

Making it to the Magic 8 is “A Perfect Marriage,” starring Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino, produced by Quantum Films and directed by Dan Villegas.

Also selected were “Los Salvajes Bravos,” starring Romnick Sarmenta and Ruru Madrid, produced by JesCom Films and directed by Paolo Dy; and “Little Hope,” starring Yassi Pressman and Pepe Herrera, directed by Benedict Mique and produced by Lonewolf Films.

Completing the list is “Seeds of Peace: The Life of Fr. Rhoel D. Gallardo,” a documentary starring Zaijian Jaranilla and directed by Rommel Galapia Ruiz.

The other four official entries were announced earlier during the festival’s kickoff event.

These include “2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7” by Viva Films, starring Aga Muhlach, Xia Vigor and Jodi Sta. Maria; “Amir” by GMA Pictures, starring Argus Aspiras, Dennis Trillo, Will Ashley and Glaiza de Castro, and directed by Zig Dulay; “Haunted Carnival” by Regal Entertainment, directed by Joey De Guzman and starring Julia Barretto, Fyang Smith, James Reid, John Arcilla and Maricel Soriano; and “The Greatest Showdown,” starring Vice Ganda and Vic Sotto, directed by Jun Robles-Lana and produced by APT Entertainment, IdeaFirst Company and Star Cinema. / TRC