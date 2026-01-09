MMFF considers lowering ticket prices

HIGH cinema ticket prices have been cited as one of the reasons for the continued decline in revenue at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Movie tickets in malls currently range from P300 - P600. MMFF organizers said they are aware of complaints about pricing and are now studying the possibility of lowering ticket prices for the next MMFF in December.

MMFF overall chairperson Atty. Don Artes said that despite a shortfall of about P100 million in revenue this year, the festival could still be considered successful.

“Kaya ko nasabi na successful, kasi seven out of eight movies exceeded eight-digit gross receipts, which happened for the first time. In previous years, only one or two films reached eight digits, while the rest earned much less,” Artes said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

He also announced that the festival has been extended until Jan. 14 in hopes of increasing overall earnings. / TRC