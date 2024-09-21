MMFF launches P50 screenings to celebrate 50th anniversary

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) in 2024, the festival organizers have launched “Sine Sigla sa Singkwenta,” offering movie screenings for just P50. However, these discounted tickets are for previously shown films from past MMFF editions.

The public can watch 50 iconic films from the MMFF’s past five decades on the big screen. The screenings will run from Sept. 25 to Oct. 15, 2024 at select partner cinemas across the country.

“With the ‘Sine Sigla sa Singkwenta’ screenings, we will bring some of the most memorable MMFF films back to the big screen for just P50, allowing both new audiences and long-time fans to experience the magic of those beloved films once again. These films represent the very best of what the MMFF has offered over the past five decades,” said lawyer Don Artes, MMDA acting chairman and MMFF overall concurrent chairman. For movie schedules and additional information on partner cinemas, visit the official MMFF Facebook page.