Moalboal bans outside pork to curb swine fever spread

A 30-DAY municipal ban restricts live hogs and pork products to locally certified stock, shielding southwestern Cebu from active outbreaks in neighboring provinces and persistent coastal smuggling.

Moalboal has closed its borders to outside live hogs and pork products for 30 days, requiring all animals brought to the town slaughterhouse to come from within its own barangays. Under Resolution 255-2026, approved unanimously by the Municipal Council on Sept. 7, 2026, and signed by Mayor Inocentes Cabaron, local butchers must present a barangay certification proving a pig’s local origin before slaughterhouse personnel can process it.

Outbreaks across the strait

The local ban reinforces broader provincial efforts to insulate Cebu from African swine fever. On Aug. 20, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro issued Executive Order 44, extending a 45-day provincial restriction on swine and pork shipments from Negros Island and other affected regions.

The threat across the Tañon Strait remains active. In Negros Oriental, the Provincial Veterinary Office depopulated 539 pigs through July and August to contain viral clusters. Culling covered infected herds and healthy animals kept in shared facilities across Bayawan City, Tanjay City, Amlan, Siaton, Valencia, Zamboanguita and Pamplona. Official reports recorded active cases in Bayawan City, Pamplona, Siaton and Valencia heading into late August.

Coastal smuggling pressure

Moalboal’s strict origin rules follow repeated efforts by traders to bypass marine biosecurity checkpoints along Cebu’s western coast. In July, maritime patrols turned back a livestock vessel in Ronda and intercepted 42 hogs at Tangil Wharf in Dumanjug, returning the animals to Negros.

Smuggling attempts reached Moalboal and neighboring towns as restrictions tightened. Badian authorities seized 104 live hogs valued at P520,000 arriving by motorized boat from Negros on Aug. 13, euthanizing and burying the herd. In Moalboal, local officials returned two smuggled piglets from Barangay Tuble on Aug. 10. On Sept. 1, police and Coast Guard officers intercepted a truck in the same barangay carrying 60 live hogs without veterinary clearances, quarantine certificates, origin documents, or transport permits.

Legal grounds and meat supply

Council Member Marcelino Deniega seconded the resolution sponsored by Presiding Officer Pro Tempore Virgilio Domugho during a session led by Vice Mayor Jinky Hanika. The council rooted the measure in Section 16 of the Local Government Code of 1991 and Republic Act 12308, known as the Animal Industry Development and Competitiveness Act. These statutes give local governments legal authority to restrict animal movement and enforce health measures to contain livestock diseases.

To protect consumers and meat vendors from potential supply pinches, the resolution directs municipal authorities and the Municipal Agriculture Office to secure safe, regulation-compliant alternative meat sources if local hog supplies run low.

What comes next

Slaughterhouse staff and local health units continue to document every animal brought for processing while inspecting incoming transport vehicles alongside provincial and national agencies. While Vice Mayor Hanika stated that the resolution targets towns within the province, municipal officials have not yet clarified whether pork shipments originating from chartered cities in Cebu fall under the same restriction. / CDF