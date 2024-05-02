Moalboal, Barili eye finals seat in Moalboal V'ball

FAVORITES Moalboal and Barili will gun for a spot in the finals when they face each other in the step-ladder semifinals of the Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational Men’s and Women’s Inter-town Volleyball tournament on May 4, 2024 at the Moalboal Covered Court.

Barili barreled through the elimination round in the men’s side, winning all seven matches including against Moalboal to secure the top spot at 7-0 with the hosts at second at 6-1.

The winner between Moalboal and Barili will advance to the finals and get a twice-to-beat edge with the loser set to meet the winner between No. 3 Alcantara (5-2) and Ronda (4-3). The loser of the No. 3 and No. 4 match will be the fourth placer and will earn P10,000.

In the women’s side, Moalboal secured the top spot despite finishing with a tie with Barili at 6-1 thanks to the winner-over-the-other rule. Moalboal got its sixth win against Alegria, 25-18, 25-18, and another victory against Barili will send the home team to the finals and a twice-to-beat edge.

On the other hand, Badian, which claimed fourth place after a 25-17, 25-20 win over Alcantara last April 28, will face No. 3 team Dumanjug (5-2) for a chance to play in the final.

The champions in both divisions will pocket P50,000, while the losing finalist will get P30,000. The third placer in the tournament, which started last March and staged in time for Moalboal’s annual town fiesta, will pocket P20,000. /ML