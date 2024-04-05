Moalboal, Barili towns clash for Cabaron v’ball top spot

UNDEFEATED Moalboal and Barili clash for the top spot in the men’s division, while Barili tries to solidify its hold of the top spot in the women’s division in the resumption of the 1st Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational Inter-Town tournament on April 6-7, 2024 at the Moalboal Covered Court.

Both Moalboal and Barili hold 3-0 records in the men’s division and will face off on April 7 with the winner getting a spot in the final four.

Barili swept Badian, 28-26, 25-11, while Moalboal beat Dumanjug, 25-21, 25-23, last March 24 before the tournament took a one-week break for the Holy Week.

Moalboal playing coach Dave Cabaron, who played for the Philippines in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games, said Barili holds the slight edge over Moalboal.

“They’ve been playing together for a long time since they also played in the GUV Cup, unlike our team, which was only formed recently for this tournament,” said Cabaron.

However, Cabaron said that should the Moalboal team, formed just last February, play to its potential, a victory over Barili isn’t unlikely.

In the women’s side, Cabaron said he hopes his team has learned its lesson during its loss to Dumanjug, 14-25, 25-17, 25-21.

“They took it easy against a team that was beatable,” said Cabaron.

A win by Barili against the host will put them at 4-0, getting them a spot in the final four and a chance to win the P50,000 top purse.

Dumanjug, which is also undefeated at 3-0, will face Badian on April 6, while winless Alegria takes on Ronda (1-2). On April 7, Alcantara (0-3) will shoot for its first win against Malabuyoc (1-2)

In the men’s side, Badian (2-1) will shoot for its third win against struggling Dumanjug (0-3), while Ronda (1-2) and Alegria (1-2) will break their tie. On April 7, Alcantara (2-1) will face winless Malabuyoc. / PR