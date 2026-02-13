Moalboal boosts marine zones

A UNIFIED coastal boundary system is expected to strengthen law enforcement and resolve jurisdictional conflicts in Moalboal while enhancing protection of the town’s vital marine habitats.

The Municipal Public Information Office (PIO) announced Friday, Feb. 13, that the town successfully concluded the final presentation of its Coastal Management Zoning plan. The session, held Feb. 12, was conducted in coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Tañon Strait Protected Seascape (TSPS) Badian Station.

“The Municipality of Moalboal, together with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Tañon Strait Protected Seascape (TSPS) Badian Station, successfully concluded the Final Presentation of the Coastal Management Zoning of Moalboal on Feb. 12, 2026, at Mayors Office,” the PIO statement read.

Mayor Inocentes Cabaron emphasized that harmonized boundaries across barangays will ensure efficient governance and consistent enforcement of environmental laws. He noted that the measure is vital for regulating resource use and sustaining the town’s tourism-heavy economy.

During the presentation, DENR technical officers shared policy recommendations based on the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (ENipas) Act. These guidelines ensure local ordinances align with the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) standards.

The Sangguniang Bayan will now deliberate on the formal adoption of the framework. Once approved, the plan will serve as the blueprint for a coordinated, science-based coastal management system. | CDF