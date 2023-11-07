Moalboal dancesports wins 21 medals

DANCESPORTS Team Moalboal had another fruitful showing at the 8th Leg of the Dancesport Challenge, fishing 21 medals including five first place finishes during the event on Nov. 5, 2023 at GMall in Cebu City.

Ezekiel Ryan Carticiano and Ellen Rose Studd led the charge with three first place finishes in the 2 Dance SHS Couple, 3 Dance SHS Couple and Youth Open, while Raffy Keith Cataytay and Axzyl Carticiano finished first in the Latin 2 Dance SHS Couple and 3 Dance SHS Couple.

The team, accompanied by trainer Arvin Flores and Lisa Tacoloy of San Juan, paid a courtesy call on Mayor Inocentes Cabaron on Nov. 7. The mayor congratulated them for their latest feat, which included a sweet of the 2 Dance SHS Couple Latin Category.

Lloyd Maverick Gocotano and Zamanthan Nicole Koleszar finished second, while Gerime Gador and Ethyl Libato placed third. Ezekiel and Ariana Margarette Koleszar placed fourth, while Arrylle Tabotabo and Nicky Rizza Cantila also place fourth.

In the 3 Dance SHS Couple, Moalboal got six of the top seven spots, with Lloyd Maverick Gocotano and Zamantah Nicole Koleszar finishing second and Ezekiel Ryan and Ariana Kolescar getting third place. Gerime Gador and Ethly Libato got fourth place, while Arylle Tabotabo and Nicky Rizza Cantila got sixth place.

In the Youth Open, Moalboal got four of the top five spots—Carticiano and Ariana Koleszar (second), Gocotano and Zamantha Koleszar (third), Raffy Cataytay and Axzyl Carticiano (fourth), and Gerime Gador and Ethyl Libato (fifth).

After the monthly tournament, Dancesport Moalboal is looking at sending a couple to a tournament in Dumaguete and is also looking at inviting trainers from Cebu City to teach the local athletes.