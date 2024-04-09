Moalboal ends Barili’s winning streak

TITLE favorites Moalboal and Barili split their matches over the weekend, with Barili beating the host for its fourth straight win in the men’s division and Moalboal ending Barili’s unbeaten streak in the women’s division of the Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational Volleyball Tournament last April 6 and 7 2024.

In the women’s division, Barili’s resolve faltered in the third set and lost for the first time, 25-20, 24-26, 25-18. Jishin Faith Omagac gave Moalboal a comfortable 14-7 edge in the first set, while in the second, Barili turned to Mary Decerie Causin to close out a narrow 26-24 win.

In the third set, the host stormed to an early 11-3 lead, thanks to team captain Junabelle Gempero and Maybelle Rose Cabaron. Barili managed to narrow the gap, but the host held on to end the visitor’s unbeaten run of the tournament.

Badian also ended Dumanjug’s unbeaten run with a 25-22, 25-9 upset putting the four squads—Badian, Dumanjug, Barili and Moalboal—on equal footing at 3-1, while Ronda, which beat Alegria 25-17, 25-12, shares a 2-2 record with Malabuyoc, a 25-17, 26-24 winner over Alcantara.

In the men’s division, Barili moved a step closer to the top spot with a 25-23, 17-25, 27-25 win over the host for its fourth straight win.

John Cydric Bayan helped Barili pull away in the first set, while in the second set, Moalboal fought back thanks to James Xander Ebe, Christian Jake Tabacon and playing coach Dave Cabaron, storming away 15-11 and 20-15 for their sevenpoint win.

It was a nip-and-tuck affair in the third set before Christian Carampatana and Aaron Ricaplaza sealed the win for Barili.

Barili holds the top spot at 4-0, with Moalboal and Alcantara at joint second at 3-1. Alcantara nailed its third win, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, over Malabuyoc last April 6, thanks to Vincent Jadraque and former Ateneo de Manila University standout Canciano Llenos.

Ronda, which beat Alegria, 19-25, 26-24, 25-23, has a 2-2 record along with Badian, which lost to Dumanjug, 25-15, 16-25, 21-25. / ML