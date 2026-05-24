Moalboal keeps spotless record in v’ball tourney

MOALBOAL continued its scorching form on the second day of the Calderon Cup after edging out two hard-earned victories against Dumanjug and host Badian in the ongoing Calderon Cup Under-21 Girls’ Volleyball Tournament held in the town of Badian on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

Against Dumanjug, Marnie Tapales led the way for Moalboal after scoring seven points built on five attacks and two service aces to power her team to a 25-13, 25-21 victory. She was named Best Player of the Game.

However, Moalboal faced its toughest challenge of the day against host Badian, which enjoyed overwhelming support and loud cheers from its hometown crowd.

Moalboal held the advantage for most of the match and appeared headed for a comfortable first-set win at 23-21.

But energized by the roaring crowd, the hosts displayed tremendous determination and unleashed a 2-0 rally that stunned Moalboal to tie the set at 23-all before eventually gaining a set point at 24-23.

A powerful spike from Desiree Sabandal of Moalboal tied the score at 24-24.

Both squads traded points, with Moalboal eventually taking a slim 27-26 edge. But another clutch spike from Sabandal, sealed the opening set victory for Moalboal.

Just like the first set, the second frame was also filled with excitement and tension, but Moalboal’s second unit showed its composure and dominance in the closing stretch, 25-22, to preserve its spotless 4-0 record.

Cecilia Gocotano, who finished with five points, was named Player of the Game.

In other matches, Alcantara defeated Ronda, 25-22, 25-18, to improve to a 2-1 record, while Badian earlier defeated Malabuyoc in the first game of the day, 25-15, 25-21, for its own 2-1 slate.

Dumanjug also dominated Alegria, 25-11, 25-21, while Malabuyoc, in its second game, finally barged into the win column after beating Ginatilan, 25-20, 25-16. / JBM