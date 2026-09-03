Moalboal police intercept truck carrying 60 live hogs amid Cebu ASF ban

MOALBOAL police intercepted a truck carrying 60 live hogs in Barangay Tuble on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, for violating the province’s ban on the movement of swine.

The Moalboal Municipal Police Station said in a statement on Wednesday, September 2, that its personnel, along with the Philippine Coast Guard, stopped a truck around 1 a.m. on Tuesday during a joint operation.

The driver failed to present the required veterinary, quarantine, or transport permits for the livestock.

The driver only produced an August 28, 2026 certification from Barangay Lanao that claimed ownership of 50 hogs, but it did not satisfy legal transport requirements.

Police also noted the interception occurred in coastal Barangay Tuble, far from the origin stated in the document.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro signed Executive Order 44 on August 20, extending Cebu’s ban on live hogs and pork products from Negros Island and other African Swine Fever (ASF)-affected areas for another 45 days. This extended the restriction first imposed under EO 39. The earlier 45-day ban expired on Friday, August 21.

The restriction mandates tightened inspections at all ports and points of entry to prevent the spread of the virus to Cebu, following active ASF infections confirmed in several Negros Oriental towns. (CDF)