Moalboal priest holds one-day fun tournament

MOALBOAL’s San Juan Nepomuceno Parish parochial vicar Fr. Francis Manugas organized a one-day fun tournament to celebrate his 39th birthday, involving members from four different tennis groups in the tourist town on March 16, 2024.

The one-day tournament, which had the Class A, Class B and women’s divisions attracted 60 players from the Emgen Tennis Club, Moalboal Parish Tennis Club (MPTC) Sunrisers, Moalboal Tennis Club Night Shift, and MPTC Sikwate group.

“I decided to organize the tournament to unify the different groups here in Moalboal,” said Fr. Manugas, who has been playing tennis since 2018 after his ordination.

Among the participants of the tournament were Noel Grengia, Edris Jimlani, Jet Gador, TJ and John Arvin Chiong, Jake Carba, Mark Calme, Aner Ortega, Seth Rabuya, Jivko Dinev, Ray Mendoza, Dondon Delgado, Albert Paran, Edgar Gimeno, Richard Tabanao, Janax and Ricardo Gador, Restituto Arong, Roel Macasero, John Redoble, Moly Suringa, Macmac Dionaldo, Raynine Mendoza, Efren Trinidad and Renato Cabasag in the men’s division and Rosalinda Yingling, Ashley Pagalan, Sarah Yosores, Ling Suringa, Sol Zuke, Deleaine Pepito and Karen Chiong on the women’s side.

“I’m also thankful for the support given by Mayor Inocentes Cabaron for the tournament,” said Fr. Manugas.

Among the early winners of the one-day tournament were Fr. Manugas and RJ Lastimosa, 8-2, over Gimeno and Calme; Arong and Macasero over Janax and Ricardo Gador, 8-1; Yosores and Suringa over Zuke and Pepito, 8-7 (3). / ML