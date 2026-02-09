Moalboal public warned as government halts sales at local subdivision

RESIDENTS and potential homebuyers are being urged to exercise caution after the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) ordered a developer in Moalboal, Cebu, to stop all operations. The government issued a formal "cease and desist" order against WJV-HP Real Estate Inc. for selling properties without the required legal permits.

Immediate stop to sales activities

The order specifically targets the WJV Bayfront Subdivision located in Barangay Saavedra. According to the directive, the developer must immediately stop selling lots and must also stop collecting monthly payments (amortization) from current buyers.

The Municipality of Moalboal shared the warning on its official Facebook page on Monday, February 9, 2026, to ensure the public is aware of the legal issues surrounding the project.

<h3>Major legal violations discovered

Town officials and the DHSUD identified several serious violations committed by the real estate firm. The project was found to be operating without the following:

A License to Sell:his is a mandatory requirement before any developer can offer lots to the public.

Certificate of Registration: The subdivision project was never officially registered with the proper authorities.

Approved Advertisements: The company promoted the project without getting the necessary government clearance first.

These actions violate Presidential Decree No. 957, a law created in 1976 specifically to protect homebuyers from unfair or dishonest business practices.

How the volations wre found

The order, dated November 21, 2025, was signed by DHSUD 7 Director Eva Maria Marfil. The decision was made after government officials conducted a physical inspection of the site and a thorough review of official records.

A public advisory written in Cebuano warned: “Attention to everyone interested in buying a house and lot in Moalboal, the WJV Subdivision has been issued a Notice of Violation and a Cease and Desist Order.”

Current status

At this time, WJV-HP Real Estate Inc. has not released a public statement. Attempts to reach the company via phone calls and emails have gone unanswered.

This government action serves as a reminder for all buyers to verify that a developer has a valid License to Sell before handing over any money. For now, the WJV Bayfront Subdivision project remains legally frozen until these violations are addressed. (DPC)