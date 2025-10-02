Moalboal rallies sectors for global coastal cleanup

THE resort town of Moalboal, one of Cebu’s premier dive and beach destinations, recently joined the global International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) Day with a multi-sectoral effort spanning land and sea.

For the first time, the municipality held simultaneous cleanup drives at two sites. Mayor Inocentes Cabaron led the local government’s effort in the town center coastal areas, while Club Serena Resort organized a separate activity in Saavedra beach, bringing together private firms, local officials, national agencies, and dive groups for an underwater cleanup.

Participants included AppleOne Properties Inc. (API), One Root Hospitality, barangay units, police and coast guard personnel, and resort staff. Cabaron said the initiative underscored Moalboal’s commitment to preserving its marine environment, which supports tourism and fishing livelihoods.

The theme of this year’s ICC, “Clean Seas Against the Climate Crisis,” resonates strongly in Moalboal, home to the famed sardine run, Pescador Island marine sanctuary, and the Tañon Strait, the country’s largest protected seascape.

API vice president for hospitality Samantha Manigsaca said the company’s leadership role was part of its sustainability agenda as it expands hospitality ventures in Cebu, Bohol and Cagayan de Oro. Participants capped the event by pledging collective action for Tañon Strait’s long-term protection.

The ICC, launched by Ocean Conservancy in 1986, has grown into the world’s largest volunteer movement for ocean health. In the Philippines, Presidential Proclamation 470 designates every third Saturday of September as ICC Day, drawing tens of thousands of volunteers nationwide. / KOC