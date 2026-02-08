Moalboal water repairs expected by Tuesday after storm damage

RESIDENTS in Moalboal, Cebu, can look forward to having their water supply restored early this week. Repairs on the town’s main water pipeline, which was damaged by a storm, are expected to be finished by Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.

The Moalboal Public Information Office (PIO) announced the timeline on Sunday, Feb. 8, bringing hope to thousands of households affected by the disruption.

Rockfalls cause major damage

The water service interruption began on Friday, Feb. 6, as tropical depression Basyang passed through southern Cebu. The storm triggered rockfalls that heavily damaged the Provincial Inter-LGU Water System.

According to a Facebook post by the Moalboal PIO, the damage occurred at a 12-inch transmission pipe located near the water source at Taginis Falls in Barangay Bala, an upland village.

“Per advisory from the Provincial Engineering Office, the repair of the 12-inch transmission pipe of the Provincial Inter-LGU Water System will be finished on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. The transmission pipe, located near the water source in Taginis Falls, was damaged at the height of typhoon Basyang when huge rocks fell on it,” the Moalboal PIO stated.

Restoration work begins

Moalboal public information officer Mike Limpag confirmed on Sunday that repair crews have already started working on the site.

“Mag-start sila ron (They will start now),” Limpag said.

Limpag explained that rocks loosened during the storm fell directly onto the main infrastructure.

“Natagakan bato pag bagyo ang main pipe [Rocks fell on the main pipe during the storm],” he said.

While the contractor has not yet provided a minute-by-minute timeline for the restoration, they are currently addressing multiple damaged connections.

“Daghan ayuhonon ang contractor kay daghan naguba tungod sa bagyo (The contractor has many things to fix because many were destroyed by the storm),” Limpag added.

Impact on residents

The breakage has affected all subscribers of the Capitol Bulkwater Project. Based on reports from June 2025, this system serves approximately 8,000 household subscribers in Moalboal.

Fortunately, the town has a backup option. Limpag noted that the old water source in Barangay Busay did not sustain any damage and is currently serving as an alternative water source for residents.

Photos and videos shared by the Moalboal PIO showed the scale of the problem, revealing large pipes near Taginis Falls buried under boulders. As work continues through the start of the week, residents are advised to monitor official updates regarding the return of their water service. / CDF