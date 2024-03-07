Moalboal's native chicken production project set to boost rural incomes, agricultural productivity

THE Municipality of Moalboal, together with representatives from the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Rural Development Project (DA-PRDP), held Wednesday, March 6, 2024, the groundbreaking ceremony of the Native Chicken Production Facility and Trading Enterprise.

The facility located in Bugho, an upland barangay in Moalboal, aims to boost rural incomes and enhance agricultural productivity in the town. Envisioned as the largest startup enterprise in town, it is set to become a hub for breeding and production of native chickens.

Moalboal Mayor Inocentes Cabaron and Career Executive Service Officer III Angel Enriquez, who serves as the regional executive director and project director of DA-PRDP, led the ceremony.

In his speech, Enriquez urged the farmers’ federation members to cooperate to ensure the enterprise's success.

She said the Department of Agrarian Reform will also help them by teaching them modern methods.

“Project proponent Gerardo C. Goles started working to get the project off the ground in 2016 and it has finally come true,” said Cabaron in a statement posted on Facebook.

The project is funded by World Bank and features seven breeder houses, four grow-out houses, a hatchery house, and an admin building.

Once operational, the start-up enterprise will initially benefit local farmers in Moalboal, a tourist destination situated in southwestern Cebu. (CDF)