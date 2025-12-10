Mobile Library and Bible on Wheels launched

FOR the first time in Cebu City, the Mabolo Police Station has launched its Mobile Library and Bible on Wheels, led by its chief, Police Major Eric Gingoyon, together with the advisory council, inside Mabolo Elementary School.

This program was first implemented by Gingoyon when he served as chief of the Carmen Municipal Police Station in Cebu province several years ago, where it earned much praise.

They used their police patrol car to carry various books and Bibles that elementary students could read, assisted by female police officers from the Mabolo Police Station.

During the launch, Cebu City Police Office chief Police Colonel George Ylanan attended and expressed his admiration for the initiative of the Mabolo police.

Ylanan said he was pleased with the program because it is very important for students to read books, including the Bible, noting that he himself would not have succeeded in his career without books.

He revealed that today is different compared to many years ago, as children now read using gadgets such as tablets and cellphones, and have forgotten the tradition of reading physical books.

"I'm very happy and very supportive of the initiative of the Mabolo Police Station and the advisory council for this mobile library and Bible on Wheels. Nowadays, as we’ve observed, children are given gadgets -- tablets, cellphones. This is a very good initiative to bring them back to books, because in our time, we only had books, no laptops. Whatever we have achieved today, it is because of books," said Ylanan in English and Cebuano.

Ylanan encouraged teachers and students to read books, including the Bible, for spiritual nourishment so they may have something to hold on to.

Gingoyon, for his part, said they decided to launch this program after seeing that there are children who have no access to books and are in need of support.

They aim to expand this initiative to help more students learn to read books and Bibles. (AYB)