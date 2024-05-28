Mobile users consume more data in the first quarter of 2024

GLOBE has observed a sustained uptrend in demand for mobile data, as it logged 1,610 petabytes of mobile data traffic in the first quarter of 2024, a 19 percent increase from the same period last year at 1,352.

The average mobile data consumption per user has also seen a sharp hike, surging by 24 percent to an average of 15.6 GB per month.

This increase is indicative of the growing engagement and reliance on mobile data among consumers, as digital content consumption and online activities continue to rise.

This droves the growth of Globe’s mobile data revenues by 10 percent in the first three months of the year, reaching P23.8 billion, up from P21.7 billion in the same period last year.

This significant growth is largely propelled by the widespread adoption of smartphones and the burgeoning popularity of data-intensive applications, Globe said. / PR