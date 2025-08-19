Modern fish landing facility for Pasil Market eyed

THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR 7) is considering the proposal to construct a modern fish landing facility for Pasil Market, Cebu City’s biggest fish trading hub, to address long-standing sanitation and handling issues.

According to Dr. Alice Utlang, head of the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), the idea was raised during a meeting with BFAR 7 officials.

The move comes after complaints that cleaning water used in the market is sometimes sourced near the fish port, raising food safety concerns.

Utlang said BFAR 7 suggested checking available sites for a potential fish port that would feature a dedicated clean water source and treatment facility.

Such a facility would provide a centralized landing area, making inspections more efficient and helping enforce sanitary standards.

She added that DVMF continues to conduct daily inspections at Pasil Market and meat stalls across the city.

Utlang noted that while some confiscations have been made due to non-compliance, vendors are being reoriented through seminars to improve practices. (CAV)