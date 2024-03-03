Modern hub to rise in north

A NEW Bogo City is set to rise, aiming to create a modern urban hub equipped with amenities and infrastructure to cater to the diverse needs of people in far north Cebu, including education, healthcare, entertainment, and tourism.

The project will “redefine the city’s landscape” by bringing opportunities closer to the north, said Jeany Eve Ynot, Bogo City’s information officer.

Traditionally, people from the area go to Metro Cebu to seek greener pastures.

She said the project, soon to be known as the Center of Trade and Industry in Northern Cebu, aims to attract investors to establish businesses, which, in turn, will stimulate employment, particularly for locals.

“We understand the distance between Bogo City and Metro Cebu, especially Cebu City, where most establishments such as universities and hospitals are located,” she told SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2024.

Bogo City, a sixth-class component city, is located 99 kilometers north of Cebu City.

Last Feb. 21, Palafox, the team that designed the project’s masterplan, shared photos of 3D animations of integral locations of the project on their Facebook page.

They said the project “optimizes Bogo’s high potential for infrastructure development, disaster resilience, and tourism.”

Ynot said the project encompasses a mixed-use area of 20 hectares in Barangay Cogon in Bogo City.

She said it will feature a hospital, an intermodal transport hub, mixed-use commercial spaces, and government facilities.

She said the goal is to centralize services and resources in a single location, streamlining administrative processes and improving public service delivery through a one-stop-shop government center.

Ynot also said that many schools will be built, along with an aquatics center and a sports stadium.

“All roads will soon lead to this part of the city as it will be home to a sports stadium, the first of its kind in Northern Cebu, equipped with outdoor and indoor sporting facilities designed to showcase top-level competitions and sports recreation,” the information officer said.

She said they intend to host big sporting events like the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association and concerts for both local and international artists.

Mayor Carlo Jose Martinez already hinted at plans to build a stadium and oval during the third-day stop of Capitol’s tourism tour program, Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo, last Jan. 25.

Martinez also expressed their intention to host Pasigarbo Sa Sugbo in the future, following Carcar City’s hosting of the event in August last year, marking the first time it was held outside of Cebu City.

Meanwhile, Ynot said Bogo City, as the center and leading city in the north, has been opening its doors to students from nearby towns, including those from Bantayan Island, Masbate, and Leyte, over the years.

She said that inside New Bogo City, they aim to strengthen education by welcoming new schools and universities so more education programs will be offered.

She said this will lead to the relocation of the City-funded Bogo City Science and Arts Academy in the area.

She said this year the project is focusing on building its road network leading to the area.

She said that it is now in the pre-bidding stage. However, she did not provide further details on the road network.

Ynot also did not provide details on the budget, funding, and timeline of the whole project. However, she said that to complete the whole project, they will fund it by phase since it will be impossible to fund a project of such magnitude with lump sum amount.

Ynot said the acquisition of the 20-hectare lot for the New Bogo City was already a done deal last year.

She said the project will be among the three legacy projects of the Martinez family. The two others are the modern, inclusive cemetery and the city’s first sanitary landfill.

Last July, SunStar Cebu reported that the City broke ground on the construction of the first sanitary landfill in northern Cebu.

The project, costing P 150 million and spanning 7.2 hectares, is located in Barangay La Paz.

Meanwhile, in another report last August, the City was developing a five-hectare lot for a modern and inclusive cemetery in Barangay Malingin that will serve not only deceased Roman Catholic Church members but also individuals from diverse religious backgrounds and denominations.

The City will provide free burial services for the indigent or the poor and needy residents. / KJF