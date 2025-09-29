Modern jeep stuck under footbridge

A MODERN public utility jeepney hit a footbridge along Raintree Mall in Barangay Santa Cruz, Cebu City, around 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 29, 2015, when its driver took that route as a shortcut to avoid heavy traffic.

In an interview, the driver identified only as alias “Cesar,” admitted that he took the alternate route to speed up his trip to Barangays Lahug and Apas, where most of his passengers were headed for work.

The driver said he thought his modern jeepney could go through the footbridge without a problem. It was his first time to use that route.

All passengers safely got off the vehicle that was stuck under the footbridge and took other rides. No injuries were reported; however, the footbridge and the vehicle sustained damages.

The jeepney was finally freed, two hours later around 9 a.m. after the driver partially deflated its tires to lower the vehicle.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Central Visayas Director Eduardo Montealto Jr., in a message to SunStar Cebu, said a show cause order will be issued to the modern jeepney’s operator.

In a meeting between the operator and mall representatives, the operator reportedly agreed to pay for all damages; however, they had yet to compute actual cost as of press time. / JDG, DPC