Modern jeepney bumps into traffic light post in Mandaue

A MODERN public utility jeepney (MPUJ) hit a traffic light post while traveling on UN Avenue in Mandaue City on Wednesday evening, February 21, 2024.

Hyl Retuya, assistant department head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team), said on Thursday, February 22, that the incident happened around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. and that the MPUJ was on its way to Lapu-Lapu City.

Retuya speculated that the driver may have swerved due to the rainy weather on Tuesday evening, causing the MPUJ to hit the traffic light post near a mall.

The Team could not yet confirm, though, if the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Retuya said they took hold of the driver's license and he has been asked to pay for the damage caused.

All passengers on the MPUJ were safe.

Retuya reminded drivers to be cautious and to slow down while driving, especially on slippery roads. (HIC)