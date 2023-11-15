Modern jeepney overturns in Mandaue; 1 dead, 5 injured

ONE dead and five passengers were injured when the modern jeepney they were riding overturned on corner MC Briones and Labogon Road in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City Tuesday evening, November 14, 2023.

Police identified the fatality as a 38-year-old call center agent based in Cebu City and a native of Compostela in northern Cebu.

Mandaue City Police Office deputy city director for administration and spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, said Wednesday, November 15, that the jeepney was headed north when it attempted to overtake and cross the opposite direction of the road on corner Labogon.

Oriol said the jeep met another vehicle that headed toward it.