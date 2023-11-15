Modern jeepney overturns in Mandaue; 1 dead, 5 injured

ONE dead and five passengers were injured when the modern jeepney they were riding overturned on corner MC Briones and Labogon Road in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City Tuesday evening, November 14, 2023.
Police identified the fatality as a 38-year-old call center agent based in Cebu City and a native of Compostela in northern Cebu.
Mandaue City Police Office deputy city director for administration and spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, said Wednesday, November 15, that the jeepney was headed north when it attempted to overtake and cross the opposite direction of the road on corner Labogon.
Oriol said the jeep met another vehicle that headed toward it.
The jeepney driver attempted to avoid the incoming vehicle's direction, resulting but the jeep hit an autocar that was parked along the highway and overturned afterward.
The collision had injured five of the passengers, who all sustained minor bruises and cuts. The fatality sustained a severe damage to head.
Oriol said the suspect's company had already coordinated with the autocar owner and vowed to pay for the charges, while the modern jeep was brought to the impound station of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue office in Barangay Centro.
Oriol said they are to file charges for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide against the jeepney driver, who was placed in the custody of the Mandaue City Police Station Station 3 in Barangay Basak. (HIC)