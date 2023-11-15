Modern jeepney that overturns in Mandaue placed under 30-day suspension

Reynaldo Elnar, chief transportation development officer of LTFRB 7, said on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, that their legal team is currently drafting a show-cause order for the transportation company's investigation.

Elnar said any sanctions or penalty against the transportation company would be evaluated as the investigation progresses.

He urged all public utility vehicle drivers to consistently adhere to traffic rules, emphasizing their responsibility to ensure a safe journey for passengers.

Meanwhile, Ellen Maghanoy, president of the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperatives, clarified that the transportation company involved is not affiliated with their group. (KJF)